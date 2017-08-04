Leg Auditor launches investigation into BR mayor's office

Those against the proposed move of the Baton Rouge Zoo are voiced their concerns Friday afternoon.More >>
One man is dead after a crash Friday morning in Ascension parish.More >>
Investigators said one of three men suspected of attacking a man with a baseball bat and shooting him on Wednesday has been arrested.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance finding a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Hammond.More >>
Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera confirms his office has officially launched an investigation into East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome’s office.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
A teenager has been arrested and charged after a suspected stillborn baby was found in the backyard of a home in Carlisle last week.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
