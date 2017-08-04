Leg Auditor launches investigation into BR mayor's office

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera confirms his office has officially launched an investigation into East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome’s office.

“I sent a letter to Mayor Broome asking for all BRAVE contracts and next week, my investigators will be on the ground actively investigating this matter,” said Purpera.

Purpera said he officially received letters asking for investigations into the mayor’s office after WAFB’s series of investigations into alleged misuse of funds tied to the federally-funding BRAVE grant.

“Had it not been for WAFB’s investigation, we would not have known about this,” said Purpera.

BRAVE is a program designed to reduce crime in certain high-crime zip codes.

