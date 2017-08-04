Man suspected of raping teen girl multiple times in 2016

A man suspected of raping a teen girl is facing three felony charges.

According to court documents, Agustin Arcos, 44, of Denham Springs, is accused of raping the girl several times in Baton Rouge in 2016.

The arrest warrant stated Arcos is charged with second-degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with juveniles.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

His bond is set at $90,000.

