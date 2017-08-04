FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Remember the umbrella during back-to-school shopping this weekend

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered PM showers (40% - 50%); a high of 88°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers - a low of 74°

SATURDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy - 50% rain; a high of 89°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Once again Friday morning, very little rainfall fell in our immediate area … while there were pockets of locally heavy rain, which caused challenges with the early commute for some parishes to the east and south of East Baton Rouge Parish

- In fact, a Flood Advisory was in effect for a few hours Friday morning for portions of St. Tammany, Washington, and Tangipahoa parishes due to heavy rain/storms and the threat of continuing activity

- The unsettled and very moist atmosphere will mean off-and-on again showers (plus, possibly isolated storms) in our forecast, not only Friday … and through the weekend, but stretching into the middle of next week, as well

- While certainly not widespread, the potential for localized heavy rainfall - (a quick inch, or more, falling in a short amount of time) will impact various neighborhoods across SE LA/SW MS …

- So - at the very least, scattered showers will remain in the extended outlook; but we’re not anticipating a severe weather outbreak

FRIDAY TROPICAL UPDATE:

1. A broad low pressure system, associated with a tropical wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and storms, several hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands (eastern Atlantic). Environmental conditions are definitely conducive for this system to consolidate and develop during the next few days (50%) and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week (80%) while moving WNW at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic2.

2. A large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms, located over the central and eastern Caribbean Sea, is associated with a tropical wave. This disturbance is expected to move WNW at about 15 mph across the western Caribbean Sea and Bay of Campeche through the middle of next week, where environmental conditions appear conducive for development (60% the next 5 days)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 3 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: W winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR AUGUST 5:

High Tide: 9:53 a.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 7:46 p.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 4 … 100° (1951); 63° (1026)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 4 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:25 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:56 p.m.

