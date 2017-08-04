Police arrest 1 in case of victim beaten with baseball bat, shot

A man suspected of raping a teen girl is facing three felony charges. According to court documents, Agustin Arcos, 44, of Denham Springs, is accused of raping the girl several times in Baton Rouge in 2016.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 4More >>
Investigators said one of three men suspected of attacking a man with a baseball bat and shooting him on Wednesday has been arrested.More >>
An overturned 18-wheeler shut down a portion of I-110 Friday morning.More >>
The US Coast Guard is holding a ceremony Friday morning in which heroic rescuer David Phung and others, including WAFB anchor/reporter Robbie Reynold, will be honored.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
A Lubbock woman has been arrested and is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony, after being accused of leaving her 7-year-old child in a locked car.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
A California man’s illicit cargo was disguised as breakfast cereal, but the merchandise was certainly not nutritious.More >>
Authorities are waiting on a coroner's report before considering upgrading the charges.More >>
