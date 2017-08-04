Police arrest 1 in case of victim beaten with baseball bat, shot

Investigators said one of three men suspected of attacking a man with a baseball bat and shooting him on Wednesday has been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Travonte Tolliver, 19, is accused of being involved in the incident. Deputies said it happened on Cherryl Drive, which is off Greenwell Springs Road near the Comite River.

According to court documents, the three alleged attackers were riding in the car with the victim and he was driving them to the home on Cherryl Drive to drop one of them off.

The report states the victim got out of the car and was attacked while looking for something in the trunk. It added the victim broke free of the trio and ran into a wooded area, but was caught before getting very far.

The arrest warrant states one attacker held down the victim while Tolliver and another person, later identified by the victim as Ketoine Malveo, 18, took turns beating the victim with an aluminum baseball bat.

According to the report, the victim lost consciousness at some point but was later able to walk to a nearby home for help and an ambulance took him to the hospital.

Investigators said the victim suffered severe injuries to his head, neck, torso, and arms. They added the victim also suffered two apparent gunshot wounds.

The arrest warrant also stated the victim’s burned car was found in Baker.

Malveo has not been arrested. The name of the third suspect has not been released.

Tolliver was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Bond has not been set.

