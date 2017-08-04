Overturned 18-wheeler shut down portion of I-110 for nearly 7 hours

An overturned 18-wheeler shut down a portion of I-110 Friday morning and it took crews nearly seven hours to reopen the roadway.More >>
An overturned 18-wheeler shut down a portion of I-110 Friday morning and it took crews nearly seven hours to reopen the roadway.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 4More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 4More >>
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered PM showers (40% - 50%); a high of 88°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers - a low of 74°
SATURDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy - 50% rain; a high of 89°
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered PM showers (40% - 50%); a high of 88°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers - a low of 74°
SATURDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy - 50% rain; a high of 89°
A man suspected of raping a teen girl is facing three felony charges. According to court documents, Agustin Arcos, 44, of Denham Springs, is accused of raping the girl several times in Baton Rouge in 2016.More >>
A man suspected of raping a teen girl is facing three felony charges. According to court documents, Agustin Arcos, 44, of Denham Springs, is accused of raping the girl several times in Baton Rouge in 2016.More >>
Investigators said one of three men suspected of attacking a man with a baseball bat and shooting him on Wednesday has been arrested.More >>
Investigators said one of three men suspected of attacking a man with a baseball bat and shooting him on Wednesday has been arrested.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>