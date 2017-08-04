Overturned 18-wheeler shut down portion of I-110 for nearly 7 hours

An overturned 18-wheeler shut down a portion of I-110 Friday morning and it took crews nearly seven hours to reopen the roadway.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. near the Capitol Access Rd. exit at the Governor's Mansion curve.

When the 18-wheeler overturned, a portion of it landed over the center barricade. I-110 South is currently closed while crews work to remove the vehicle.

Officials say no injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were spilled.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash.

It is unknown at this time whether the driver will face charges.

