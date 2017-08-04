Noted south La. blues musician charged with sexual assault of a minor

The US Coast Guard is holding a ceremony Friday morning in which heroic rescuer David Phung and others, including WAFB anchor/reporter Robbie Reynold, will be honored.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 4More >>
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Louisiana consumers get a bit of a tax break this weekend during the state's annual sales tax holiday. Most retail purchases during those two days will be charged 3 percent state sales tax, rather than the full 5 percent tax.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
A Lubbock woman has been arrested and is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony, after being accused of leaving her 7-year-old child in a locked car.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
