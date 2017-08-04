Noted south La. blues musician charged with sexual assault of a minor

Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor.

Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.

Authorities said they were initially called to investigate the allegations in 2015, but the victim did not come forward with information about alleged abuse.

Court documents state the victim's mom called investigators again in May 2017 and according to the arrest warrant, the victim told them Acosta sexually abused her starting in 2013 when she was seven years old.

The court documents added Acosta's attorney gave authorities the results of a lie detector test when confronted with the allegations. The document did not state what the results of the test were.

Jail records show Acosta was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

