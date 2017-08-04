David Phung, others recognized for selfless acts of kindness during August 2016 flooding

David Phung (middle) was honored for a heroic rescue during the August floods. (Source: WAFB)

The US Coast Guard held a ceremony Friday morning in which heroic rescuer David Phung and others, including WAFB anchor/reporter Robbie Reynold, were honored.

Phung was presented with the Silver Lifesaving Medal by Rear Adm. Dave Callahan, commander of the 8th Coast Guard District, for saving a woman and her dog from a car that was sinking during the historic floods in August 2016.

Reynold, Brandon Barrett, and Jason Dixon received the Meritorious Public Service Medal.

