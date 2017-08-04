Louisiana sales tax holiday means 2% savings on purchases, with exemptions

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Louisiana consumers get a bit of a tax break this weekend during the state's annual sales tax holiday. Most retail purchases during those two days will be charged 3 percent state sales tax, rather than the full 5 percent tax.More >>
The Ponchatoula Police Department has arrested a man who has a "lengthy criminal history" and his alleged accomplice.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 4More >>
The one-year anniversary of the historic August flood is approaching fast but the record weather event that turned roads into rivers and wrecked entire neighborhoods feels like yesterday to many.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
