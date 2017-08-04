Louisiana sales tax holiday means 2% savings on purchases, with exemptions

Louisiana consumers get a bit of a tax break this weekend during the state's annual sales tax holiday.

Parents shopping for back-to-school supplies, someone searching for that new TV or a homeowner needing to replace a broken refrigerator all could shop for those items on Friday and Saturday with a lessened state sales tax.

Most retail purchases during those two days will be charged 3 percent state sales tax, rather than the full 5 percent tax. One caveat: the exemption applies to the first $2,500 of the purchase price of eligible items.

The sales tax holiday doesn't apply to new cars, and it doesn't affect local sales tax rates.

More details are available on the Department of Revenue's website.

