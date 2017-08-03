Baker mayor reflects on historic flood, progress made since

The one-year anniversary of the historic August flood is approaching fast but the record weather event that turned roads into rivers and wrecked entire neighborhoods feels like yesterday to many.More >>
The Ponchatoula Police Department has arrested a man who has a "lengthy criminal history" and his accomplice.More >>
While you're checking items off that long school supply list, doctors want to remind parents not to forget the vaccines and make sure your kids are up to date on all necessary immunizations.More >>
The LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has unanimously approved a proposal that a statue honoring football legend Dr. Billy Cannon be erected on campus.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
