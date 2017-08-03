LA Dept. of Health: 'It's important that as many people that can be vaccinated, are vaccinated'

The Ponchatoula Police Department has arrested a man who has a "lengthy criminal history" and his accomplice.More >>
The Ponchatoula Police Department has arrested a man who has a "lengthy criminal history" and his accomplice.More >>
While you're checking items off that long school supply list, doctors want to remind parents not to forget the vaccines and make sure your kids are up to date on all necessary immunizations.More >>
While you're checking items off that long school supply list, doctors want to remind parents not to forget the vaccines and make sure your kids are up to date on all necessary immunizations.More >>
The LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has unanimously approved a proposal that a statue honoring football legend Dr. Billy Cannon be erected on campus.More >>
The LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has unanimously approved a proposal that a statue honoring football legend Dr. Billy Cannon be erected on campus.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A white F250 pickup truck is caught on camera as well as the driver accused of stealing 14 boxes of wood flooring.More >>
A white F250 pickup truck is caught on camera as well as the driver accused of stealing 14 boxes of wood flooring.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>