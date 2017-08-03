Billy Cannon statue approved by Hall of Fame Committee

The LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has unanimously approved a proposal that a statue honoring football legend Dr. Billy Cannon be erected on campus.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A white F250 pickup truck is caught on camera as well as the driver accused of stealing 14 boxes of wood flooring.More >>
One year ago torrential rains devastated Louisiana communities and tens of thousands of homes and businesses.More >>
Four people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a head-on crash involving a dump truck.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
