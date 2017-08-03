Caught On Camera: Man accused of stealing boxes of flooring

A white Ford F-250 pickup truck is caught on camera as well as the driver accused of stealing 14 boxes of wood flooring.

Brian Aguillard is in the middle of constructing a building for tenants on Old Jefferson Hwy. in Prairieville, but on Monday, July 31st, at around 1:30 a.m., nearly $1,800 worth of flooring was stolen.

At 1:42 a.m., a white truck is on camera backing in behind a building. Tire marks still show where the truck reversed into the area.

Aguillard said the man then went around and broke into the side door, took the boxes of wood flooring, threw them out of a window and then loaded them into a truck before leaving out at 1:45 a.m.

But then went back two more times. At 2:11 a.m., that same truck returned and backed in again. Five minutes later, he left out. Around 3:30 a.m., a different camera picked him up, again, driving up in what Aguillard said is a very distinct truck.

"I hope somebody recognizes the truck. It is a very unique truck, F-250, two-tone, white and gray, extended cab Ford truck," said Aguillard.

Ascension parish deputies and Aguillard are hoping someone recognizes him. Aguillard said the man had to have been in the know.

"My wife showed up, and the material was delivered and unloaded within five minutes on Friday afternoon and he broke into the exact door where we placed the material. He had to know that material was there or someone put him on to where the material was," said Aguillard.

They had 24 boxes of flooring and two cans of glue delivered. The man took 14 boxes and one can of glue.

"I feel like we work hard and just do not appreciate someone taking what we paid a lot of money for," said Aguillard.

If anyone recognizes the man or truck, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous, get a cash reward and help the family.

