Caught On Camera: Man accused of stealing boxes of flooring

Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A white F250 pickup truck is caught on camera as well as the driver accused of stealing 14 boxes of wood flooring.More >>
A white F250 pickup truck is caught on camera as well as the driver accused of stealing 14 boxes of wood flooring.More >>
One year ago torrential rains devastated Louisiana communities and tens of thousands of homes and businesses.More >>
One year ago torrential rains devastated Louisiana communities and tens of thousands of homes and businesses.More >>
Four people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a head-on crash involving a dump truck.More >>
Four people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a head-on crash involving a dump truck.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>