LOCATED: Donaldsonville man found safe

UPDATE: The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports that Hathorn was found safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL: The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a missing man from Donaldsonville, authorities say.

Eric Hathorn, 39, was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, August 2.

According to Lt. Col. Ward Webb, Hathorn was last seen at a relative's house approximately two weeks ago in Donaldsonville.

Hathorn is described as a black male, 6-foot-2, and approximately 330 pounds. He was last seen driving a green, two-door 2000 Ford Explorer.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eric Hathorn are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

