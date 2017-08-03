AMC theaters now serving Feature Fare menu items

AMC Theatres proudly announced the launch of AMC Feature Fare, the largest menu revamp in Company history, in the Baton Rouge area.

Both the AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 and the AMC Baton Rouge 16 locations will be receiving the new menu items.

“AMC Theatres has enhanced nearly every aspect of the movie-going experience over the last few years and this new menu launch is a continuation of our long-standing history of innovation, with a tasty spin,” said George Patterson, AMC’s Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage. “AMC Feature Fare represents AMC’s first true restaurant-style menu launch in a non-dine-in-theatre setting, with a menu selection sure to delight the taste buds. By incorporating these new menu items together with new marketing, branding, and packaging, AMC Feature Fare will feed our guests’ ever increasing hunger for unique and satisfying menu choices to enjoy at AMC.”

AMC Feature Fare items now serving at AMC branded theatres include:

Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches; Cheeseburger Sliders and Chicken Tenders

The Bavarian Legend Pretzel – a 1.5-pound monster of a pretzel

Stone-Fired Flatbread Pizzas – Four Cheese, Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken and Buffalo Chicken

Oven-Baked Soft Pretzel bites – Cinnamon Sugar, Honey Mustard, Parmesan Garlic, Plain, and Salted

Premium All-Beef Hot Dogs – Loaded Chili Cheese, Mustard and Kraut, Royal Garden, and Spicy Sriracha

Triple Feature meals, featuring Cheeseburger Sliders, Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, or a Hot Dog (available Loaded) that each comes with curly fries and a warm chocolate chip cookie

Gourmet popcorn in Cheese, Salted Caramel, Cheddar Crunch and Original, with the ability to mix and match flavors

Gluten Free Pre-packaged Snacks—Chocolate Covered Pretzel Crisps, Harvest Crisp Snap Peas, Parmesan Whisps and four Sahale nut blends

Hillshire Small Plates—Calabrese, Wine-Infused Salame, Italian Salame, Genoa Salame…each comes with toast points and premium sliced cheese

Both the AMC and AMC CLASSIC menu innovations are backed by new marketing innovations including all new packaging, redesigned Digital Menu Boards with spotlight animation and videos highlighting ingredients.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.