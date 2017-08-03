Ascension Parish Council will live stream its meetings from now on

Ascension Parish officials said starting Thursday, all council and committee meetings will be streamed on the parish government’s YouTube channel.

“A mark of success in an open and transparent government is keeping pace with technological advancements,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said in a written release. “As more people ‘cut the cable cord’ and turn to video streaming services, we want to ensure the public continues to have access to council meetings.”

Thursday’s meeting will be held in Donaldsonville.

Anyone wishing to watch the live stream of the meeting can do so at www.youtube.com/ascensionparish.

