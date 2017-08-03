Tigers ranked No. 12 in Coaches Poll

LSU will start the season at No. 12 in the Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers are one of six SEC teams to make the top 25.

Alabama checks in at No. 1 followed by LSU (12), Auburn (13), Georgia (15), Florida (16) and Tennessee (24).

Ohio State, Florida State, USC and Clemson round out the top five.

The Tigers face BYU to start the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Houston at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.