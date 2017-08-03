Lafayette police investigate body found near field; cause of dea - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lafayette police investigate body found near field; cause of death undetermined

Posted by WAFB Staff
LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) -

The discovery of a body near a field has investigators in Lafayette combing the area for clues.

The Lafayette Police Department reported a man’s body was found around 8 a.m.

They have not yet identified the body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

