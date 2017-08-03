LPSO reports 4 teens charged in man's death now booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center

Information provided by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that multiple arrests were made in the homicide case reported to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on July 23, 2017.

As a result of that ongoing investigation into the death of Rick McBride, the following are now currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center:

Joe Anthony Baluch

DOB: 4/30/97

43457 Norwood Rd, Gonzales

>First Degree Murder

>Aggravated Burglary

Blayson P. Fife

DOB: 5/25/99

18076 Little Prairie, Prairieville

>First Degree Murder

>Aggravated Burglary

Kerstin Avery

DOB: 5/29/99

41450 Glen Williams Drive, Gonzales

>Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder

Kameron Jones

DOB: 2/3/2000

41356 Cemetary Rd, Gonzales

>Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder

Trevor D. Lockett

DOB: 3/9/2000

Coushatta, Louisiana

>Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Thanks to the teamwork of my hard-working detectives and citizens willing to cooperate with us, several arrests have been made. A tip called intoGreater Baton Rouge Crime Stopperss helped us to start putting the pieces of this case together. During our investigation, we learned our victim, McBride, had been shot multiple times during the early morning hours of July 22, 2017. A welfare check resulted in my deputies discovering McBride’s body on the 23rd. Our investigation has led us to believe that a plan was developed by Baluch and Fife to enter McBride’s residence in order to steal money and guns. The two entered McBride’s residence and were armed. Their plan was interrupted by McBride – which resulted in his death. As we attempted to work to this case, several people worked against us by helping suspects escape to Texas - where our partners were able to stop them. Those in custody in Texas were booked into our facility overnight.'

This investigation is ongoing.