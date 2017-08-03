FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered showers expected in the afternoon, evening

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Scattered/numerous PM showers/storms; a high of 84°

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers - a low of 72°

FRIDAY: Wet weather pattern continues; 50% - 60% coverage; a high of 87°

YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely (60% - 70% coverage); high of 88°

SUNDAY: Scattered showers/storms (50% - 60% coverage); a high of 89°

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix - scattered rain (50% coverage); a high of 90°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy - scattered rain/storms (50% coverage); a high of 91°

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 40% coverage rainfall; a high of 91°

THURSDAY TROPICAL UPDATE:

A large area of showers and thunderstorms, centered about 500 miles SE of the Cabo Verde Islands, is associated with a vigorous tropical wave. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development - and a tropical depression could form by early next week over the eastern/central tropical Atlantic. This system is forecast to move toward the west or WNE at 10 - 15 mph over the course of the next several days … formation chance the next 2 days: (low) 30% … formation chance the next 5 days: (medium) 60%.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: Southwest winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East (to South) winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR AUGUST 4:

HIGH TIDE: 9:12 a.m.

LOW TIDE: 7:13 p.m.

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 3 ... 99° (1947); 67° (1973)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 3 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:24 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:57 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.