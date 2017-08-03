WANTED: Man accused is pistol-whipping leaves victim with serious injuries

Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Harris threatened to kill another man while pistol-whipping him on June 29. They added the gun went off during the beating, but fortunately, no one was hit by the bullet.

Harris is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.