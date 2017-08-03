4 seriously injured after head-on crash involving DOTD dump truck

Four people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a head-on crash involving a Department of Transportation and Development dump truck.

The crash happened Thursday at roughly 9:45 a.m. in Livingston Parish at the intersection of Hwy. 16 at Griffin Rd.

Officials say several of the patients were trapped for an extended period of time. They were taken to the hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

An additional person was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators have not yet released information regarding the cause of the crash.

