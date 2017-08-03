4 seriously injured after head-on crash involving DOTD dump truck

Authorities reported the four teens wanted in connection with a Livingston Parish homicide but taken into custody in Texas, have now been returned to Louisiana.More >>
Authorities reported the four teens wanted in connection with a Livingston Parish homicide but taken into custody in Texas, have now been returned to Louisiana.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his victim with a gun, causing serious injuries. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Janary Harris, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Four people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a head-on crash involving a dump truck.More >>
Four people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a head-on crash involving a dump truck.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 3More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 3More >>
The city of Baker, along with Restore Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Insurance, and others, is holding a free flood recovery forum Thursday.More >>
The city of Baker, along with Restore Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Insurance, and others, is holding a free flood recovery forum Thursday.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant, Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher and Department of Mental Health Executive Director Diana Mikula plan to make a major announcement involving law enforcement that is related to the opioid crisis in Mississippi.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant, Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher and Department of Mental Health Executive Director Diana Mikula plan to make a major announcement involving law enforcement that is related to the opioid crisis in Mississippi.More >>