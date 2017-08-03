City of Baker hosts free flood summit

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 3More >>
The city of Baker, along with Restore Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Insurance, and others, is holding a free flood recovery forum Thursday.More >>
An unexpected business fell into the hands of 21-year-old Korionte Bell. Just eight months ago, Bell started mixing oils, butter, and extracts to freshen up his home in Donaldsonville. Soon, that hobby at home turned into Karoma by Kori, a line of home fragrances, skin care, and cosmetic products.More >>
A first responder is being recognized for helping save a life while off-duty.More >>
A man suspected of raping a pre-teen girl multiple times is facing several charges. Court documents state Mitchell Rider, 29, of Hammond, raped the victim in Baton Rouge on "numerous occasions," but they did not specify when it started.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
