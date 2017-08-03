City of Baker hosts free flood summit

The city of Baker, along with Restore Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Insurance, and others, is holding a free flood recovery forum Thursday.

It will be held at the Baker City Hall, which is located at 3325 Groom Road.

Organizers said they would like to encourage flood victims to attend the summit in order for them to get a wealth of information that will be available from many organizations.

The session for uninsured homeowners will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The one for insured homeowners will last from 6:45 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

