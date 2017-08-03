Off-duty EMS worker resuscitates heart attack victim - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Off-duty EMS worker resuscitates heart attack victim

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Jody Chandler Jody Chandler
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A first responder is being recognized for helping save a life while off-duty.

Officials said EMS unit commander Jody Chandler successfully resuscitated someone who suffered a heart attack.

Chandler received a commendation for his act.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly