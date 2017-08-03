Off-duty EMS worker resuscitates heart attack victim

An unexpected business fell into the hands of 21-year-old Korionte Bell. Just eight months ago, Bell started mixing oils, butter, and extracts to freshen up his home in Donaldsonville. Soon, that hobby at home turned into Karoma by Kori, a line of home fragrances, skin care, and cosmetic products.More >>
A first responder is being recognized for helping save a life while off-duty.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 3More >>
A man suspected of raping a pre-teen girl multiple times is facing several charges. Court documents state Mitchell Rider, 29, of Hammond, raped the victim in Baton Rouge on "numerous occasions," but they did not specify when it started.More >>
Congressman Garret Graves will host a town hall meeting on Thursday for people living in Livingston Parish. He said he will take questions on the important issues facing the people of south Louisiana and provide updates on activities in Congress.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
