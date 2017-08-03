Congressman Garret Graves hosts town hall for Livingston Parish residents

Congressman Garret Graves will host a town hall meeting on Thursday for people living in Livingston Parish.

It will take place at the Livingston Parish Library, Albany-Springfield branch, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The library is located at 26941 LA 43 in Hammond, which is a little south of I-12.

"My job is to represent the people of south Louisiana, which works best when we are communicating,” Graves said in a written release. "It is important that folks come out to the Albany/Springfield Library this Thursday to share ideas, ask questions, express frustrations, and discuss important topics."

Graves added he will take questions on the important issues facing the people of south Louisiana and provide updates on activities in Congress.

Members of the congressman’s staff are expected to be on hand to help people who have run into problems with the IRS, FEMA, Veterans Affairs, Restore Louisiana or any other government agency.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.