Man faces several sexual assault charges for allegedly raping girl

A man suspected of raping a pre-teen girl multiple times is facing several charges.

Court documents state Mitchell Rider, 29, of Hammond, raped the victim in Baton Rouge on "numerous occasions," but they did not specify when it started.

Investigators said Rider told the victim that she was his wife and that they would be married when she was older.

He allegedly also told her not to tell anyone, because he could "go to jail for a very long time."

Rider was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery, and oral sexual battery.

Bond has not yet been set.

