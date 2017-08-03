Man faces several sexual assault charges for allegedly raping girl

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A man suspected of raping a pre-teen girl multiple times is facing several charges. Court documents state Mitchell Rider, 29, of Hammond, raped the victim in Baton Rouge on "numerous occasions," but they did not specify when it started.More >>
Congressman Garret Graves will host a town hall meeting on Thursday for people living in Livingston Parish. He said he will take questions on the important issues facing the people of south Louisiana and provide updates on activities in Congress.More >>
As the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flooding approaches, flood victims are still working towards recovery.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
