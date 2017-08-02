Task force formed to study how to make TOPS sustainable

Amazing. She’s absolutely amazing. For the past 15 years, Claire Fontenot has been one of the master gardeners affiliated with the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association. Claire gives of her time and talent without compensation.More >>
An unexpected business fell into the hands of 21-year-old Korionte Bell. Just eight months ago, Bell started mixing oils, butter, and extracts to freshen up his home in Donaldsonville. Soon, that hobby at home turned into Karoma by Kori, a line of home fragrances, skin care, and cosmetic products.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers have officially formed a bipartisan task force aimed at figuring out the best path forward to keep the TOPS program alive.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 2More >>
Saturday, August 5 is the anniversary of the Civil War battle that took place on the land two cemeteries now straddle on Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, including Magnolia, which had graves and tombstones at the time.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>
Authorities provided an update Wednesday afternoon for a 7-year-old boy believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.More >>
