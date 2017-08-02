Police arrest man wanted for 'lengthy criminal history'

The Ponchatoula Police Department has arrested a man who has a "lengthy criminal history" and his alleged accomplice.

Police said they received information Wednesday that Jeremy Tillman, 28, who is wanted for several offenses, was at a home on Cedar Lane in Ponchatoula.

Officers said they arrived on scene and found Tillman in the front yard. They added they tried to arrest him, but after a brief struggle, he reportedly was able to break free and run off. According to reports, officers chased Tillman into a wooded area off Tower Road.

Additional officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the woods. K-9 units from the Hammond Police Department were called in to assist. Despite a long search, officers were not able to find Tillman.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Laryisson reportedly pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop Thursday morning, which led to Tillman's arrest. He was then booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Correctional Center.

Tillman was wanted for the following offenses:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Simple battery

Resisting an officer

Violation of probation

According to investigators, Tillman's alleged girlfriend, Candace Kinchen, 26, was driving the vehicle that was pulled over by Chief Laryisson. Kinchen is accused of helping Tillman evade police.

She is charged with accessory after the fact and aiding and abetting a fugitive.

