Man wanted for 'lengthy criminal history' escapes arrest in Ponchatoula

The Ponchatoula Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a man who has a "lengthy criminal history."

On Wednesday, August 2, police received information that Jeremy Tillman, 28, who is wanted for several offenses, was at a home on Cedar Ln. in Ponchatoula. Officers arrived on scene and found Tillman in the front yard. Officers attempted to arrest him, but after a brief struggle, Tillman was able to run from officers and escape arrest. Officers pursued Tillman into a wooded area off Tower Rd.

Additional officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the woods. K-9 units from the Hammond Police Department were called in to assist. Despite a long search, officers were not able to locate Tillman.

"Tillman has been arrested numerous times, and has a lengthy criminal history. He may have been able to get away from us this time, but we will not stop looking for him and he will be brought to justice. I want to assure the citizens of Ponchatoula that our officers are working diligently to keep everyone safe and locate this criminal," said Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson.

Tillman is wanted for the following offenses:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Simple battery

Resisting an officer

Violation of probation

Tillman is 5' 7" tall, weighing approximately 145 lbs and has an address in Springfield. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.