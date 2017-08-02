Man wanted for 'lengthy criminal history', accomplice arrested

The Ponchatoula Police Department has arrested a man who has a "lengthy criminal history" and his accomplice.

On Wednesday, August 2, police received information that Jeremy Tillman, 28, who is wanted for several offenses, was at a home on Cedar Ln. in Ponchatoula. Officers arrived on scene and found Tillman in the front yard. Officers attempted to arrest him, but after a brief struggle, Tillman was able to run from officers and escape arrest. Officers pursued Tillman into a wooded area off Tower Rd.

Additional officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the woods. K-9 units from the Hammond Police Department were called in to assist. Despite a long search, officers were not able to locate Tillman.

On the morning of Thursday, August 3, Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Laryisson conducted a traffic stop which led to the arrest of Tillman. He was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Correctional Center.

Tillman was wanted for the following offenses:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Simple battery

Resisting an officer

Violation of probation

Tillman's girlfriend, Candace Kinchen, 26, was the driver of the vehicle. Kinchen was arrested for helping Tillman evade law enforcement and was charged with accessory after the fact, and aiding and abetting a fugitive.

