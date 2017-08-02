Possible funnel cloud sweeps across Prairieville

A strong storm moved across Ascension Parish Wednesday afternoon spawning what appeared to be a funnel cloud.

Amanda Drago posted two photos to social media showing what it looked like along Duplessis Rd. near Airline Hwy. in Prairieville.

“I was leaving Neighborhood Walmart with my kids and saw the funnel and drove away from the area towards St. Johns Church,” said Drago.

Drago says her two daughters, ages 2 and 5, were in the car with her. She says her 5-year-old daughter told her to look out the window and that’s when she spotted the apparent funnel cloud around 3:30 in the afternoon Wednesday.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Allison Hudson says there were no reports of damage in that area.

The National Weather Service did not put out a tornado warning for the storm.

