9News Investigators obtain BRAVE contracts, payments

On Wednesday, August 2, the 9News Investigators obtained the list of contracts and expenditures the East Baton Rouge City-Parish paid out of its federally-funded Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) account.

The document lists about 20 different vendors who had contracts under the BRAVE program, which came under scrutiny this week after Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome suspended all contracts pending an internal review.

The lion’s share of the more than $1 million grant went to researchers at the Louisiana State University School of Social Work. The city-parish appropriated $681,233 for the researchers, who ended up expending about $645,000 of that amount.

The second largest amount, budgeted at just under $223,000, was expended by the Baton Rouge Dream Center, a program run by the Healing Place Church.

Other vendors with contracts included small businesses, community outreach programs, and even individuals largely unknown to the public.

Below is a list of BRAVE contracts:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.