BRPD seeking man accused of performing lewd sexual act at hair salon

The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of performing a lewd sexual act in a hair salon on Airline Hwy.

Officials say the incident occurred on June 17 at a hair salon on Airline Hwy. They say the black male suspect walked into the salon, sat in a chair, and began to perform the act in front of a female employee.

Anyone with any information on the suspect should contact the Special Victims Unit at 225-389-3835 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

