Fun, educational skirmish planned at Magnolia Cemetery to commemorate Battle of Baton Rouge

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 2More >>
Saturday, August 5 is the anniversary of the Civil War battle that took place on the land two cemeteries now straddle on Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, including Magnolia, which had graves and tombstones at the time.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The Ponchatoula Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a man who has a "lengthy criminal history."More >>
On Wednesday, August 2, the 9News Investigators obtained the list of contracts and expenditures the East Baton Rouge City-Parish paid out of its federally-funded Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) account.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
KLTV has obtained video of the moment a single engine plane crashed down on Highway 69 in Tyler.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
