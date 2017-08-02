CATS brings back Touchdown Express service for this LSU football season

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will be bringing back its popular Touchdown Express service for LSU home games this season, the company announced Wednesday.

Touchdown Express is a service that has transported thousands of football fans to and from LSU home games safely for several seasons, helping to keep thousands of cars off campus and keep traffic problems at a minimum.

The service was cancelled for the 2016 season due to the August flooding.

"We are thrilled to bring back Touchdown Express for LSU's 2017 football season, which promises to be an exciting one for our Tigers. We hope Tiger fans and tigerbait alike will get on board and let CATS safely deliver them to the game," said Bill Deville, CATS CEO.

The Touchdown Express provides transportation to and from LSU home games beginning three hours before each game. The last shuttle leaves campus about an hour after the end of each game.

Online ticket sales will begin August 14 at brcats.com. Before September 9, fans can purchase a season pass for $50.

Touchdown Express will pickup and drop off at the following locations:

Belle of Baton Rouge Casino

Hampton Inn Downtown

Hotel Indigo

I-110 underpass in downtown

L'Auberge Casino & Hotel

Passes for Touchdown Express can be purchased at the CATS terminal ahead of each game, online beginning August 14, or from CATS staff at L'Auberge and Hotel Indigo. Tickets at $10 per person for a round trip.

