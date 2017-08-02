Zachary PD seeking man accused of stealing pickup truck

The Zachary Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a pickup truck.

Officials say the suspect was involved in a vehicle theft on Surrey Ln. in Zachary. The vehicle in question is a black 2011 Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information should call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.