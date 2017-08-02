Ca. contractor arrested in Denham Springs; claims he didn't know he needed license to work

Detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department report that a California contractor has been arrested for performing work without a license.

Officials say on August 1, detectives arrested Rudolph Mann. During the investigation, Mann reportedly told detectives he did not have a license and was working under the assumption he did not need one if the value of the work performed was under $50,000.

Mann was booked at the Denham Springs Police Department on the charge of home improvement fraud. The case remains under investigation.

