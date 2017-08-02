Baton Rouge area musicians 'Fight the Flood' with new recovery-inspired music

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of performing a lewd sexual act in a hair salon on Airline Hwy.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of performing a lewd sexual act in a hair salon on Airline Hwy.More >>
The same developer who recently got a sweet real estate deal from the city-parish also got a deal in 2013, buying land for $200,000 less than one appraisal showed it was worth.More >>
The same developer who recently got a sweet real estate deal from the city-parish also got a deal in 2013, buying land for $200,000 less than one appraisal showed it was worth.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 2More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 2More >>
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will be bringing back its popular Touchdown Express service for LSU home games this season, the company announced Wednesday.More >>
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will be bringing back its popular Touchdown Express service for LSU home games this season, the company announced Wednesday.More >>
The Zachary Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a pickup truck.More >>
The Zachary Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a pickup truck.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>