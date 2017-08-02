Baton Rouge area musicians 'Fight the Flood' with new recovery-inspired music

Not long after the August 2016 flooding, a group of Baton Rouge area musicians got together and began writing and recording an anthem to represent the strength of the people of south Louisiana.

The group grew, and the song, Fight the Flood, was created.

More than 25 musicians, singers, and songwriters collaborated to create Fight the Flood, and it's now being released for the one year anniversary of the flooding.

The album was recorded at the Legendary Noise Flood recording studio in Mid-City. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by the owner of the studio, John Tulley. The executive producer and creative consultant for the project was Jeff Roedel, with additional production by Matthew Schwartz.

Proceeds from the album will go to the Capital Area United Way.

The six-track album will be available for digital purchase on August 12. Click here to purchase.

