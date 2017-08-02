3 juveniles responsible for damaging vehicles with BB guns

Three juveniles could face serious consequences for allegedly shooting BB guns at cars in a parking lot.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles were seen shooting out the windows of cars that were parked outside Here Today Gone Tomorrow thrift store and Burbank Charter School.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 30 at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Burbank Dr.

Officials say a total of four vehicles were damaged.

The juveniles have not yet been identified.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

