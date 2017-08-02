Man accused of breaking into shed, home faces several charges

A man suspected of stealing items from a shed and breaking into a home was arrested Tuesday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jordan Debate, 26, of St. Amant, was caught on video stealing items, including two guns, from an unlocked shed on Rod Anderson Road on July 24.

Lt. Col. Ward Webb with APSO said deputies were called out to Tiggy Duplessis Road five days later. He added a woman told investigators Debate had been inside her home and she didn’t realize it until she heard his voice. Authorities said the homeowner called 911, but whomever had been in her house was gone before deputies arrived.

According to Webb, deputies found Debate on Tuesday. He also said deputies reported finding meth in Debate’s pocket when they arrested him.

He has been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary (2 counts), theft of a firearm (2 counts), possession of a firearm by convicted felon (2 counts), unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond has not been set.

