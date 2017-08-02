Man accused of breaking into shed, home faces several charges

There’s a new music festival heading to Louisiana in the fall.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Three juveniles could face serious consequences for allegedly shooting BB guns at cars in a parking lot.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, 40% - 50% rain coverage; a high of 88°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy - scattered showers (40%); a low of 72°
THURSDAY: Rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 86°
A man suspected of stealing items from a shed and breaking into a home was arrested Tuesday. Investigators said he was caught on video in one of the crimes.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
