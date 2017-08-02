Former WBRSO captain accused of beating woman

A former captain with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, who was demoted twice and later resigned, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking a woman.

The probable cause report stated Robert Duclo, 48, of Port Allen, slapped the victim several times and shook her by the face and shoulders.

It added the victim was able to call someone for help and that person reportedly heard the fight over the phone.

According to the document, the person who was called by the victim reported hearing Duclo tell the victim he would kill her.

Investigators reported the victim had red marks on her cheek and it was slightly swollen.

They added Duclo was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Col. Richie Johnson with WBRSO said Duclo resigned from the sheriff’s office on April 28, 2017. He had worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 10 years.

Richie added Duclo was demoted to deputy on April 10, 2017 due to some attendance and performance issues. He said it was Duclo’s second demotion.

In 2014, Duclo was demoted to lieutenant from the rank of captain after an investigation into allegations for inappropriate comments to an employee working at the WBRSO re-entry program.

