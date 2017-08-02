Former WBRSO captain accused of beating woman

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 2More >>
A former captain with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, who was demoted twice and later resigned, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking a woman.More >>
There’s a new music festival heading to Louisiana in the fall.More >>
A man accused of raping a woman in early July was arrested Tuesday. Court documents state Andre Johnson, 31, of Baton Rouge, showed up at a place of business late at night on July 4 and raped one of the workers.More >>
Liz Koh showed off her archery skills while reporting Wednesday morning on BREC Outdoor Adventure. Her reaction is amazing.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
