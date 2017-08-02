FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, showers possible

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, 40% - 50% rain coverage; a high of 88°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy - scattered showers (40%); a low of 72°

THURSDAY: Rain/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 86°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- After a relatively quiet summer morning, increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar will be the rule throughout the afternoon hours …

- So, the wet weather pattern kicks off Wednesday (50% coverage later) - and it appears this will be a rather consistent and multi-day event as moisture levels start to rise across SE LA

- In fact, we’re now looking at a 50% (scattered coverage) to 70% (likely coverage) from tomorrow (Thursday) through the upcoming weekend ... and still lingering into early next week (50% Monday and Tuesday)

- Overall, it appears that the highest chance of rain in our immediate area will be Friday and Saturday - and, the possibility does exist that a part of our viewing area may be under at least a marginal risk of experiencing periods of heavier rainfall over the course of the next 3 days; perhaps 1" - 3" for some neighborhoods

- Right now, we’re not anticipating any flash flood advisories - but, of course, we’ll be extremely watchful as we head closer to the weekend …

- And, according the Storm Prediction Center, this is not a severe weather event

YOUR TROPICAL UPDATE:

Shower activity has decreased in association with a broad trough of low pressure that extends from the central Gulf of Mexico northeastward into Apalachee Bay. Any further development of this system is not expected due to strong upper level winds and the proximity to dry air … formation chance now stands at 0.

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: East winds, 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

INLAND LAKES: East wind, 10 knots: Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 3:

HIGH TIDE: 8:30 a.m. +1.4

LOW TIDE: 6:38 p.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 2 …100° (2010); 66° (1909)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 2 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:23 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:58 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.