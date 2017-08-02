Police arrest man suspected of raping woman at her place of work

A man accused of raping a woman in early July was arrested Tuesday.

Court documents state Andre Johnson, 31, of Baton Rouge, showed up at a place of business late at night on July 4 and raped one of the workers.

Investigators said the Johnson knew the victim.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree rape.

Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.