BREC offers 'sunset paddle' event among other Outdoor Adventure programs

Before school begins, consider going on an outdoor adventure in Baton Rouge.

BREC offers a number of opportunities for residents to get outside and have fun.

On Tuesday, August 2, BREC is hosting a "Sunset Paddle" on the LSU Lakes.

Participants can reserve a kayak or paddle board in advance by registering through this website.

You must be at least 12-years-old to participate. The event costs $10-12 per boat and it begins at 7 p.m.

If the spots are full, you can sign up to participate in the next Sunset Paddle in September.

BREC Outdoor Adventures also offers activities like kayaking, canoeing, climbing, biking, fishing, camping and land navigation.

This department is "dedicated to promoting an active, outdoor lifestyle to all citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish by providing recreational opportunities that revolve around the outdoors."

For more information about BREC Outdoor Adventure events and programs, CLICK HERE or email OutdoorAdventure@brec.org.

