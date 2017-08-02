Officials announce new multi-day music festival in Ascension Parish

There’s a new music festival heading to Louisiana in the fall.

Officials, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the addition of the Flambeau Fest.

The two-day festival will be held October 7 and 8 on the Ascension Fields at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales. Officials say there will be three stages.

Organizers said it will feature some of the hottest acts from country and classic rock. They did not provide any names, but added the lineup will be released Monday, August 7.

Tickets will also go on pre-sale starting that day.

