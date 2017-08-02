Flambeau Fest will continue as planned despite threat from TS Nate

CLICK HERE for a list of cancellations/closures due to weather.

Organizers with a new Louisiana festival say the two-day event will go on as planned as Tropical Storm Nate moves through the Caribbean Sea.

The decision was made Friday afternoon. The festival will be held October 7 and 8 on the Ascension Fields at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Officials say there will be three stages.

Sam Hunt, Lynard Skynyrd, and others will perform for the festival. Click here for all artists.

Last minute preps were coming together Friday as Ascension Parish leaders say Flambeau Fest must go on despite the threat Tropical Storm Nate may bring to the area.

“It’s a great day in Ascension Parish and I want to welcome everyone here to the Flambeau Festival,” said Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa.

It's something organizers say they have been working on for years, but a decision on whether the inaugural event would actually happen came down to the wire Friday afternoon.

BREAKING UPDATE: Organizers announce Flambeau Fest WILL continue as scheduled despite possible threat from #Nate. @WAFB @WAFBweather pic.twitter.com/EbgwDwWKJV — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 6, 2017

“This week, with everything we’ve faced and the challenges, I couldn’t have asked for more miracles to come through. I really do feel like with this team and the Applied Production Team and the Flambeau Fest team this is just fantastic,” said event organizer, Mark Miller.

With Nate setting its sights on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, the storm is expected to make its presence known in the area right in the middle of the weekend event, but with the storm’s track making a recent shift farther east Friday morning, the concert got a late afternoon blessing from Ascension Parish leaders.

“We feel that the weather is conducive to conduct safe operations of the festival this weekend,” said Ascension OHSEP director, Rick Webre.

“I want everybody to come out and have a great time. It looks like the weather is going to really do good for us,” Matassa added.

Weather is not the only challenge that Flambeau Fest faced in the past week. It's set for just a week after dozens were killed and hundreds more were injured at a similar concert in Las Vegas. Organizers admit one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history caused quite a bit of concern. “We’ve been planning it for three years, but the last four days have been the hardest,” said Miller.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley promises extra security for the event and says concert-goers have nothing to worry about. “Clearly we have a bar that was raised from last weekend,” said Wiley. “Our department, the concert security, the management here, and the Lamar Dixon personnel, we are determined and guaranteeing you the safest venue that you could have.”

