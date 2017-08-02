Flambeau Fest set to continue as scheduled, for now

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate was back over the Caribbean Sea and headed the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry early Friday morning.More >>
Organizers with a new Louisiana festival said the two-day event will go on as planned, for now, as Tropical Storm Nate moves through the Caribbean Sea. They said they are monitoring the situation and will make a decision Friday.More >>
A Lafayette police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Friday. There will be a city-wide funeral procession for Cpl. Michael Middlebrook at noon.More >>
As Tropical Storm Nate moves closer to the gulf coast, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, known as the EOC.More >>
Southern University announced Thursday it will be altering its homecoming football game start time due to weather forecasts involving Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
