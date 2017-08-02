Flambeau Fest coming to Gonzales

There’s a new music festival coming to Louisiana in the fall.

Officials, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, held a press conference to announce the addition of the Flambeau Fest.

The two-day festival will be held October 7 and 8, on a weekend that's an away game for LSU football and a bye week for the New Orleans Saints, on the Ascension Fields at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Officials said there will be three stages.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale on August 7.

"Our goal, as head of the tourism of Louisiana is to make sure we're not just focusing on New Orleans, and I've put a real focus on doing things in other parts of the state to pull people,” said Nungesser.

"We're in a region that is, the demographic we feel like is being under-served on a business level,” said festival organizer, Mark Adam Miller. “We feel like the region could benefit from the economic of it, but at the end of the day, we're all passionate about putting on a great party."

Promoters for Flambeau Fest have already made plans to stay in Gonzales for quite a while. Nungesser says it's something he believes will bring fans from all over. "We can pull Louisianians from around the state to 'staycation' at home, but we also can continue to draw more and more people into the state," said Nungesser.

The Bayou Country Superfest thrilled concert-goers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for six years before moving to New Orleans this year. While it's unclear if the event will return to the Red Stick, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux says this concert could fill that hole.

"I really do, and again, I'm not real sure of all the folks that they've got coming down, but when the producers talked to me, they did speak highly about some of these acts that they're going to bring in," said Arceneaux.

Arcenaux also believes the concert will provide a much needed bump in his city's economy. "All of our hotels may be full. It's going to be great for our restaurants and certainly whatever else, so yeah, we're very happy it's coming to Ascension Parish," Arceneaux added.

It's a boost Nungesser says will also be felt statewide.

"I think we got a real winner here and an opportunity to add another event to Louisiana," said Nungesser.

