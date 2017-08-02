Flambeau Fest cancels Saturday performances due to Hurricane Nate

CLICK HERE for a list of cancellations/closures due to weather.

Organizers with a new Louisiana festival have opted to cancel one of two performance days due to Hurricane Nate.

The decision was made Saturday morning to cancel all scheduled performances for the first day of the festival.

"As always the safety of our patrons, artists and crew is of the utmost importance. After further discussions with local and state authorities who have confirmed forecasts that show favorable weather conditions, we will be moving forward with Sunday as planned. The full artist line-up is being sorted now and will be announced shortly."

The festival will is being held on the Ascension Fields at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Officials say there will be three stages.

“This week, with everything we’ve faced and the challenges, I couldn’t have asked for more miracles to come through. I really do feel like with this team and the Applied Production Team and the Flambeau Fest team this is just fantastic,” said event organizer, Mark Miller.

Weather is not the only challenge that Flambeau Fest faced in the past week. It's set for just a week after dozens were killed and hundreds more were injured at a similar concert in Las Vegas. Organizers admit one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history caused quite a bit of concern. “We’ve been planning it for three years, but the last four days have been the hardest,” said Miller.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley promises extra security for the event and says concert-goers have nothing to worry about. “Clearly we have a bar that was raised from last weekend,” said Wiley. “Our department, the concert security, the management here, and the Lamar Dixon personnel, we are determined and guaranteeing you the safest venue that you could have.”

