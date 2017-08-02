LSU suspends OL Maea Teuhema indefinitely

LSU offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been indefinitely suspended from the LSU football team for violation of team rules, coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday.

No other details were available.

Teuhema played in all 12 games last year, starting in10 games at right tackle.

Coming out of high school Teuhema was rated a five-star prospect by Rivals while 247 Sports, Scout and ESPN rate him as a four-star recruit .

