Police: Shooting sends 2 to the hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting Tuesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Cristy Drive, which is off Marque Ann Drive, around 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said investigators learned two men, 25 and 31 years old, were driven to the hospital by someone.

He added the 25-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while the 31-year-old’s wounds are not considered as serious.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

